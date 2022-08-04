Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $335,280.00

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0325 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $14.40 million and approximately $335,280.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.40 or 0.00628980 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00016543 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00035235 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com.

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

