Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given New $154.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $159.00 to $154.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EA. Cowen lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.13.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $133.09. The company had a trading volume of 44,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $147.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.91 and a 200-day moving average of $128.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $96,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,342.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total transaction of $543,017.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,816,365.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $96,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,342.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,895 shares of company stock valued at $7,692,454. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,954 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

