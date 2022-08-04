Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Trimmed by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 30.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.06.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total value of $24,432,625.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,493,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,914,812,113.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total value of $24,432,625.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,914,812,113.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,195,396 shares of company stock valued at $380,134,601 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LLY traded down $10.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $303.04. 129,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,215. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

