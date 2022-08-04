Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Motco

Motco lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LLY opened at $313.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $316.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $298.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $335.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock worth $380,134,601. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.06.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

