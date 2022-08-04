Elysian Tops 1-Day Volume of $62,830.00 (ELY)

Elysian (ELY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last week, Elysian has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Elysian coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Elysian has a total market cap of $40,664.52 and $62,830.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,557.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003969 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00128555 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00032249 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004433 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian (ELY) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely.

Elysian Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

