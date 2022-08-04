eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
eMagin Trading Down 4.3 %
NYSEAMERICAN EMAN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,357. eMagin has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.62.
eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. eMagin had a negative net margin of 28.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eMagin will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
eMagin Company Profile
eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.
