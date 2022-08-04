Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.515 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Emerson Electric has a payout ratio of 38.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $89.82 on Thursday. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.67. The stock has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 53.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.