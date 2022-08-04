Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Rating Increased to Buy at Industrial Alliance Securities

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was upgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a C$60.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,265,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,256. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.80. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $89.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its position in Enbridge by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

