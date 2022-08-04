Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EHC. Raymond James reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stephens reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.56.

Shares of EHC stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,444. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $84.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.57 and its 200 day moving average is $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin J. O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $81,506,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $47,388,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,146,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,335,000 after purchasing an additional 613,547 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after purchasing an additional 541,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

