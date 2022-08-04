Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) PT Lowered to $65.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.01. The company had a trading volume of 56,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Encompass Health has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $84.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin J. O’connor bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 142.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,980,000 after buying an additional 199,222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 2.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 271,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 650,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,402,000 after buying an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 20.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

