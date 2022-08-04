Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Short Interest Down 18.8% in July

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the June 30th total of 4,200,000 shares. Currently, 14.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 309,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Encore Capital Group Stock Up 1.2 %

ECPG stock opened at $69.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $72.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $6.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $4.40. The business had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.08 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 25.45%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Laura Olle sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $51,046.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,578.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,815,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,913,000 after buying an additional 34,932 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,053,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,456,000 after buying an additional 194,267 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 845,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,499,000 after buying an additional 95,158 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 813,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,411 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 385,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,187,000 after purchasing an additional 177,084 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

