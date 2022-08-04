Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Endeavor Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Endeavor Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 32.36.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EDR traded up 0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 23.62. The company had a trading volume of 50,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,899. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is 25.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,353.35 and a beta of 1.09. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of 17.42 and a 1 year high of 35.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Insider Activity

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.31 by 0.42. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of 1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 66,000 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 21.40, for a total value of 1,412,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,539,533 shares in the company, valued at 32,946,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the first quarter worth about $647,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 76,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 45,489 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,532,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,289,000 after acquiring an additional 107,467 shares during the last quarter. 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

