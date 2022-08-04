Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) PT Lowered to C$46.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDVGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$43.00 price target on Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$450.73.

EDV stock traded up C$1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$26.97. 498,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,694. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.70 billion and a PE ratio of 73.00. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of C$23.70 and a 52 week high of C$35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.78.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDVGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$869.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$825.97 million. As a group, analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 1.3012395 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.07, for a total transaction of C$1,277,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,366,382.41.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

