Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at C$4.49 on Thursday. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$3.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$851.42 million and a P/E ratio of 49.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.10.

Insider Activity at Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver ( TSE:EDR Get Rating ) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$73.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradford Cooke bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,032,881 shares in the company, valued at C$4,038,564.71.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.