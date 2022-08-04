Energy Web Token Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (EWT)

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can now be bought for about $2.43 or 0.00010618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energy Web Token has a total market cap of $73.13 million and $814,294.00 worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token’s launch date was June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org.

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

