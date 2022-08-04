EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.20% of EnerSys worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in EnerSys by 16.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Price Performance

NYSE ENS opened at $67.00 on Thursday. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $99.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENS. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

