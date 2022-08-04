Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Shares Gap Up to $13.50

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.50, but opened at $14.18. Enhabit shares last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 5,744 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Enhabit in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
Enhabit Stock Down 7.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enhabit
About Enhabit
Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.
