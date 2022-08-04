Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Shares Gap Up to $13.50

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.50, but opened at $14.18. Enhabit shares last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 5,744 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Enhabit in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Enhabit Stock Down 7.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enhabit

About Enhabit

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enhabit stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Enhabit, Inc. ( NYSE:EHAB Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 142,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.28% of Enhabit as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Featured Articles

