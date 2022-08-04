Enigma 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $110,868.00 (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Enigma has a market cap of $170,880.91 and $110,868.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00215553 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004685 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001391 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008934 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.39 or 0.00520286 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enigma

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

