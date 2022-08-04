Enjin Coin (ENJ) Trading 10% Higher Over Last Week

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00002938 BTC on popular exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $598.14 million and approximately $261.82 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Enjin Coin has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,710.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003945 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00127754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00032140 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 896,399,956 coins. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin.

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.