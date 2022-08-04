Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.30. Enovis also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.15-$2.35 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENOV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Enovis to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis Stock Performance

ENOV traded down $2.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.17. 626,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.15. Enovis has a twelve month low of $52.27 and a twelve month high of $164.01. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.40 million. Enovis had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Enovis’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enovis will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enovis stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.