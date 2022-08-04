EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Issues Earnings Results

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.57 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. EnPro Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.80-$7.30 EPS.
EnPro Industries Stock Up 1.8 %
EnPro Industries stock opened at $97.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.39. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $76.14 and a twelve month high of $117.63.
EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.01%.
Several research firms have issued reports on NPO. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.
