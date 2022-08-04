Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Enstar Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ESGRO stock opened at $25.64 on Thursday. Enstar Group has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $27.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.40.

Enstar Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

