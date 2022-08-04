Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Raised to $148.00 at Mizuho

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $146.00 to $148.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.70.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Price Performance

ENTG stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.14. 23,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,635. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris has a 1-year low of $85.92 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.01.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1,665.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 13,011 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Entegris by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Entegris by 11.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,175,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,320,000 after acquiring an additional 124,805 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 14.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000,000 after buying an additional 67,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 10,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.