Envista (NYSE:NVST) PT Lowered to $40.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NVST. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Envista from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $39.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.25. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $35.24 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envista

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Envista had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $631.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Envista’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Envista will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Envista by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Envista by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Envista by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 386,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 136,165 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Envista by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Envista by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 45,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.