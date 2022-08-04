Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Enzo Biochem from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Enzo Biochem Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ENZ opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $122.29 million, a PE ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 0.88. Enzo Biochem has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem ( NYSE:ENZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 5.88%.

In related news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $28,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,194,663 shares in the company, valued at $9,521,885.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 193,100 shares of company stock worth $426,524 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enzo Biochem

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 59.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

