EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Increases Dividend to $1.50 Per Share

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) declared a special dividend on Thursday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the energy exploration company on Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00.

EOG Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 18.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $15.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG traded down $3.79 on Thursday, reaching $99.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,756,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,576,015. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.84. The company has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $147.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

