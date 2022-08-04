EpiK Protocol (EPK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.06 Million

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 4th. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. EpiK Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $1.06 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EpiK Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004424 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.98 or 0.00636899 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016351 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00035311 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol.

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EpiK Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EpiK Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EpiK Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EpiK Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.