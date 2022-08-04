EpiK Protocol (EPK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.06 Million

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 4th. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. EpiK Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $1.06 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004424 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.98 or 0.00636899 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002205 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016351 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00035311 BTC.
EpiK Protocol Coin Profile
EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol.
EpiK Protocol Coin Trading
