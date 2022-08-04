ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Gap Down to $56.08

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.08, but opened at $49.66. ePlus shares last traded at $46.20, with a volume of 764 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.28. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $451.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 9,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $553,496.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,484.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ePlus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ePlus by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ePlus by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ePlus

(Get Rating)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.