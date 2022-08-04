EQTEC (LON:EQT) Shares Up 1%

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). 131,156,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 387% from the average session volume of 26,952,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 2 ($0.02) target price on shares of EQTEC in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Get EQTEC alerts:

EQTEC Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £46.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.78.

EQTEC Company Profile

EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary gasification technology that generates green energy from waste, biomass, and plastics primarily in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The company's gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.