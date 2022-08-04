Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $247.36.
Equifax Price Performance
Shares of Equifax stock opened at $213.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax has a 12-month low of $169.25 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 526.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Equifax Company Profile
Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.
