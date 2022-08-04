Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.72.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQX. National Bank Financial downgraded Equinox Gold from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$5.54 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.89 and a 1-year high of C$11.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.08.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold ( TSE:EQX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$282.73 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

