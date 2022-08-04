Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Charter Communications, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charter Communications in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.91. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $555.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Charter Communications’ current full-year earnings is $30.51 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q4 2022 earnings at $9.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $32.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $9.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $9.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $39.61 EPS.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Charter Communications Stock Up 3.3 %

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays downgraded Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $436.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $644.72.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $452.18 on Thursday. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $407.75 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $469.02 and a 200-day moving average of $520.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

