Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 4th (ADS, BMW, BOSS, CBK, COP, CS, DUE, ENI, GLEN, HDD)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, August 4th:

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €190.00 ($195.88) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Get adidas AG alerts:

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €215.00 ($221.65) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

adidas (FRA:ADS)

was given a €150.00 ($154.64) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €200.00 ($206.19) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €210.00 ($216.49) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €110.00 ($113.40) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €130.00 ($134.02) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €62.00 ($63.92) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €65.00 ($67.01) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €11.00 ($11.34) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €7.00 ($7.22) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) was given a €65.00 ($67.01) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €31.00 ($31.96) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €29.00 ($29.90) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €34.00 ($35.05) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €28.00 ($28.87) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €16.50 ($17.01) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 625 ($7.66) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) was given a €2.00 ($2.06) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €74.00 ($76.29) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €174.00 ($179.38) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €194.00 ($200.00) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €195.00 ($201.03) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €40.00 ($41.24) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €134.90 ($139.07) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €7.50 ($7.73) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €8.00 ($8.25) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €24.00 ($24.74) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €36.00 ($37.11) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €146.00 ($150.52) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €135.00 ($139.18) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €78.00 ($80.41) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €110.00 ($113.40) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €70.00 ($72.16) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €64.00 ($65.98) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) was given a €47.00 ($48.45) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Talanx (ETR:TLX) was given a €49.90 ($51.44) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €53.00 ($54.64) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €42.00 ($43.30) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €42.00 ($43.30) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €34.00 ($35.05) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) was given a €43.00 ($44.33) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €175.00 ($180.41) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €95.00 ($97.94) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €55.00 ($56.70) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €42.00 ($43.30) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.