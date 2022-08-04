Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors restated a hold rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.57.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETRN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.51. 115,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,229,643. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.65. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.07.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 104.75%. The firm had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently -18.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 28.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 51.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

