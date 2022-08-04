ERC20 Market Cap Tops $14.41 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 4th. One ERC20 coin can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $14.41 million and approximately $319.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,908.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003879 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003881 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00128040 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00031999 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.
ERC20 Profile
ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a coin. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 coins. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/ERC20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is belance.io.
Buying and Selling ERC20
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.