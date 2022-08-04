Ergo (ERG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $402,907.00

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 4th. Ergo has a total market cap of $67.35 million and approximately $402,907.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ergo has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $2.10 or 0.00009182 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,911.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,611.92 or 0.07035337 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00154870 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00021848 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00258829 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.92 or 0.00689257 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.03 or 0.00593710 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005608 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

