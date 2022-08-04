Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.35-$14.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essex Property Trust also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.60-$3.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $277.29. The stock had a trading volume of 18,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,369. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.05. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $250.62 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Barclays downgraded Essex Property Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI set a $333.00 price objective on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Essex Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $312.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 56.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $685,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 40,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 26,887 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $11,814,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $761,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

