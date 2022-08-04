Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NYSE:ETD opened at $23.33 on Monday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,888,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

