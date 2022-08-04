Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $23.33, but opened at $24.97. Ethan Allen Interiors shares last traded at $25.42, with a volume of 6,566 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETD. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market capitalization of $646.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 50,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.