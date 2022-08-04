Everex (EVX) Price Up 8.8% This Week

Everex (EVX) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Everex coin can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Everex has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Everex has a total market cap of $320,177.95 and $5,054.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,122.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004369 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00127411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00032154 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Everex Coin Profile

Everex (EVX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io.

Everex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

