Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their target price on Evolent Health to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE EVH traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.64. The company had a trading volume of 43,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,092. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -111.94 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolent Health

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $297.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.81 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. Evolent Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evolent Health by 67.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Evolent Health by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.