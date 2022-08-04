Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EVH. Cowen boosted their price target on Evolent Health to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Shares of EVH traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.84. 64,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,092. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.97 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.72.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $297.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.81 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. Evolent Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Evolent Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 40,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 32,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

