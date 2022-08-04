Exact Sciences’ (EXAS) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their maintains rating on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of EXAS opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $35.34 and a 12-month high of $108.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.41.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $251,872. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,384 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,450 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,001,531,000 after acquiring an additional 827,948 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after acquiring an additional 804,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 149.4% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 802,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,139,000 after acquiring an additional 481,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

