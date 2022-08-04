Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.35% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.09.
Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.85. 47,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,617. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $108.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.41.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 103.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.
