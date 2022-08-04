Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) PT Lowered to $67.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Cowen from $83.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.15% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.09.
Exact Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $48.85. The stock had a trading volume of 47,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,617. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $35.34 and a 52-week high of $108.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.41.
Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,320,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $199,888,000 after buying an additional 155,939 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 153,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,850,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.
Exact Sciences Company Profile
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.