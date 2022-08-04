Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) PT Lowered to $67.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Cowen from $83.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.09.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $48.85. The stock had a trading volume of 47,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,617. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $35.34 and a 52-week high of $108.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.41.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $251,872. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,320,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $199,888,000 after buying an additional 155,939 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 153,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,850,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

