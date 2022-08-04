Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Holdings Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,889 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average of $46.30. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.16 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

