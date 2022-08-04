ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60-$5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ExlService from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.14.

ExlService Trading Up 0.1 %

EXLS stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $170.13. 332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,355. ExlService has a twelve month low of $112.14 and a twelve month high of $171.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.78%. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total value of $370,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,878.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $537,841.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,878.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ExlService

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after buying an additional 67,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,436,000 after buying an additional 45,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ExlService by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,086,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,631,000 after buying an additional 31,277 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ExlService by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after buying an additional 154,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,398,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

