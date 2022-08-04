eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $140,220.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $140,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $654,894,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Monday, August 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $3,014,000.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 6,390 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $96,169.50.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 41,270 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $619,462.70.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 161,985 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $2,439,494.10.

On Thursday, May 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $136,350.00.

eXp World Price Performance

Shares of EXPI opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 3.05. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $55.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). eXp World had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of eXp World from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $762,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in eXp World by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in eXp World by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in eXp World by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eXp World

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.