eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $140,220.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $140,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $654,894,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $3,014,000.00.
- On Friday, July 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 6,390 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $96,169.50.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 41,270 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $619,462.70.
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 161,985 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $2,439,494.10.
- On Thursday, May 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $136,350.00.
eXp World Price Performance
Shares of EXPI opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 3.05. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $55.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of eXp World from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $762,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in eXp World by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in eXp World by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in eXp World by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About eXp World
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.
Further Reading
