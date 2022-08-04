eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. eXp World had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

eXp World Stock Down 2.3 %

EXPI stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.15. 1,116,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,651. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average is $18.63. eXp World has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 3.05.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of eXp World

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $140,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,894,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $140,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,894,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $878,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,644,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,708,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 538,645 shares of company stock valued at $7,932,346. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Further Reading

