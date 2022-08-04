Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $235.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EXPE. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 price target on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.63.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.15. 167,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,612. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $88.70 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.91 and a 200-day moving average of $152.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 412.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

